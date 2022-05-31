RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Half of Sievierodonetsk seized | War crimes meeting held at Hague | EU leaders agree to ban 90% of Russian oil | A ‘terrible nightmare’
Home » Sports » Creative Minister preps for…

Creative Minister preps for Belmont with half-mile work

The Associated Press

May 31, 2022, 2:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Creative Minister breezed a half mile on Tuesday in his next-to-last workout for the $1.5 million Belmont Stakes on June 11.

The Kenny McPeek-trained colt was timed in 48.33 seconds for the four furlongs over Belmont Park’s main track.

Creative Minister finished third to Early Voting in the Preakness, the second jewel of thoroughbred racing’s Triple Crown for 3-year-olds.

“This horse is all class,” McPeek said. “It was a nice little maintenance half-mile and wasn’t anything complicated. We just wanted to let him stretch his legs a little over the track. I think historically it’s a track you’ve got to get used to. I had luck with Sarava training him up there immediately after the Preakness.”

McPeek sent out Sarava for a 70-1 upset win in the 2002 Belmont Stakes.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Federal AI task force outlines ‘equitable future’ for R&D resources

Why GSA believes its new cloud services contract is different than past efforts

Agency leaders should listen more, act on employees’ reentry feedback

Give thanks for the dedicated federal employees who keep things running

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up