RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | World pushes to get grain out | Russia bolsters army | PHOTOS: Scars of war | Hard path to justice in Bucha atrocities
Home » Sports » Compton, DeLeo drive in…

Compton, DeLeo drive in 3, GaTech tops Louisville 9-4 in ACC

The Associated Press

May 26, 2022, 3:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Drew Compton went 4-for-4 and drove in three runs, Jake DeLeo also had three RBIs and seventh-seeded Georgia Tech defeated second-seeded Louisville 9-4 in the ACC Tournament on Wednesday.

Both teams were already eliminated after losing to 11th-seeded Pittsburgh earlier in pool play.

Compton had a bases-loaded triple in the third to give Tech (34-22) at 4-0 lead. He also had a double and two singles among Georgia Tech’s 14 hits. The Yellow Jackets also stranded 16 runners as 10 Louisville pitchers combined to walk nine and hit two batters.

The 10th-ranked Cardinals (38-18-1) got within 5-3 with Brandon Anderson driving in a pair of runs but DeLeo’s bases-clearing three-run double in the ninth wrapped it up for Georgia Tech.

Kevin Parada drove in his 85th run in the seventh for Tech.

Marquis Grissom Jr. (4-5) went 6 2/3 innings for the win and Dawson Brown picked up his fifth save.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Give thanks for the dedicated federal employees who keep things running

NTEU calls for clearer FLRA guidelines to increase federal-labor efficiency

Army starting probe into new military housing issue reports, lawmakers want answers from other services

TMF backs NARA digitizing vets’ records, USDA moving to zero trust

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up