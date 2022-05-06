Cincinnati faces Minnesota United on the heels of shutout win

FC Cincinnati (4-5-1, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (4-3-2, sixth in the Western Conference) Saint Paul,…

FC Cincinnati (4-5-1, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (4-3-2, sixth in the Western Conference)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota United FC -154, FC Cincinnati +388, Draw +310; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Toronto 2-0, Cincinnati visits Minnesota United.

United is 3-1-1 at home. Robin Lod leads the sixth-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with three. United has scored 11 goals.

Cincinnati is 2-2-1 in road games. Cincinnati ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 13 goals led by Brandon Vazquez with five.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lod has scored three goals with one assist for United. Luis Amarilla has two goals.

Vazquez has scored five goals with two assists for Cincinnati. Luciano Acosta has four goals.

SEASON SO FAR: United: Averaging 1.2 goals, 3.8 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

Cincinnati: Averaging 1.3 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks through 10 games while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Patrick Weah (injured), Romain Metanire (injured), Wil Trapp (injured).

Cincinnati: Ronald Matarrita (injured), Allan Cruz (injured), Tyler Blackett (injured), Raymon Gaddis (injured), Yuya Kubo (injured), Alec Kann (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.