RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia aims to widen east Ukraine battle | Evacuations slow, arduous, fraught | Kremlin seeks to blame West for food crisis
Home » Sports » Charles Schwab Challenge Scores

Charles Schwab Challenge Scores

The Associated Press

May 28, 2022, 7:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Saturday

At Colonial Country Club

Fort Worth, Texas

Purse: $8.4 million

Yardage: 7,209; Par: 70

Third Round

Scottie Scheffler 66-65-68—199
Scott Stallings 67-64-70—201
Brendon Todd 68-68-65—201
Harold Varner III 66-68-68—202
Cameron Davis 66-68-69—203
John Huh 69-66-68—203
Chris Kirk 66-67-70—203
Patrick Reed 66-66-71—203
Beau Hossler 66-65-73—204
Mito Pereira 70-66-68—204
Davis Riley 67-67-70—204
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 68-68-69—205
Pat Perez 67-66-72—205
Andrew Putnam 73-65-67—205
Chad Ramey 70-66-69—205
Jordan Spieth 69-66-70—205
Sam Burns 71-68-67—206
Tony Finau 71-68-67—206
Kurt Kitayama 71-65-70—206
Russell Knox 68-68-70—206
Kevin Na 67-71-68—206
Adam Svensson 69-68-69—206
Sahith Theegala 70-69-67—206
Dylan Frittelli 67-70-70—207
Lucas Glover 70-67-70—207
Viktor Hovland 69-65-73—207
Sungjae Im 70-70-67—207
Matt Jones 70-66-71—207
Denny McCarthy 68-68-71—207
Alex Smalley 72-66-69—207
Talor Gooch 72-69-67—208
Emiliano Grillo 69-68-71—208
Lee Hodges 69-71-68—208
Zach Johnson 70-71-67—208
Max McGreevy 68-66-74—208
Webb Simpson 66-69-73—208
Austin Smotherman 67-71-70—208
Luke Donald 69-69-71—209
Charley Hoffman 68-70-71—209
Ryan Palmer 69-69-71—209
Nick Taylor 66-71-72—209
Daniel Berger 71-70-69—210
Tyler Duncan 71-67-72—210
Rickie Fowler 69-70-71—210
Bill Haas 68-71-71—210
Sebastian Munoz 70-70-70—210
Ian Poulter 70-69-71—210
Matthias Schwab 69-71-70—210
Brandt Snedeker 71-69-70—210
Joel Dahmen 71-70-70—211
Lucas Herbert 71-70-70—211
Max Homa 69-69-73—211
Troy Merritt 73-66-72—211
Collin Morikawa 70-71-70—211
Chez Reavie 68-72-71—211
Rory Sabbatini 71-69-71—211
Michael Thompson 73-67-71—211
Tommy Fleetwood 70-69-73—212
David Lipsky 71-68-73—212
Adam Long 68-71-73—212
Matthew NeSmith 69-71-72—212
C.T. Pan 69-69-74—212
Martin Trainer 68-70-74—212
Mark Hubbard 71-70-72—213
Danny Lee 73-64-77—214
Harry Higgs 69-71-75—215
Aaron Rai 71-68-76—215
Patrick Rodgers 71-70-74—215
Jason Kokrak 69-71-76—216

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Give thanks for the dedicated federal employees who keep things running

TSP’s modernization project set to launch June 1 after transition period

Survey: Worried about back-to-office plans? A lot of you are.

Federal AI task force outlines ‘equitable future’ for R&D resources

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up