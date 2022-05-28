Charles Schwab Challenge Scores

Saturday At Colonial Country Club Fort Worth, Texas Purse: $8.4 million Yardage: 7,209; Par: 70 Third Round Scottie Scheffler 66-65-68—199…

Saturday

At Colonial Country Club

Fort Worth, Texas

Purse: $8.4 million

Yardage: 7,209; Par: 70

Third Round

Scottie Scheffler 66-65-68—199 Scott Stallings 67-64-70—201 Brendon Todd 68-68-65—201 Harold Varner III 66-68-68—202 Cameron Davis 66-68-69—203 John Huh 69-66-68—203 Chris Kirk 66-67-70—203 Patrick Reed 66-66-71—203 Beau Hossler 66-65-73—204 Mito Pereira 70-66-68—204 Davis Riley 67-67-70—204 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 68-68-69—205 Pat Perez 67-66-72—205 Andrew Putnam 73-65-67—205 Chad Ramey 70-66-69—205 Jordan Spieth 69-66-70—205 Sam Burns 71-68-67—206 Tony Finau 71-68-67—206 Kurt Kitayama 71-65-70—206 Russell Knox 68-68-70—206 Kevin Na 67-71-68—206 Adam Svensson 69-68-69—206 Sahith Theegala 70-69-67—206 Dylan Frittelli 67-70-70—207 Lucas Glover 70-67-70—207 Viktor Hovland 69-65-73—207 Sungjae Im 70-70-67—207 Matt Jones 70-66-71—207 Denny McCarthy 68-68-71—207 Alex Smalley 72-66-69—207 Talor Gooch 72-69-67—208 Emiliano Grillo 69-68-71—208 Lee Hodges 69-71-68—208 Zach Johnson 70-71-67—208 Max McGreevy 68-66-74—208 Webb Simpson 66-69-73—208 Austin Smotherman 67-71-70—208 Luke Donald 69-69-71—209 Charley Hoffman 68-70-71—209 Ryan Palmer 69-69-71—209 Nick Taylor 66-71-72—209 Daniel Berger 71-70-69—210 Tyler Duncan 71-67-72—210 Rickie Fowler 69-70-71—210 Bill Haas 68-71-71—210 Sebastian Munoz 70-70-70—210 Ian Poulter 70-69-71—210 Matthias Schwab 69-71-70—210 Brandt Snedeker 71-69-70—210 Joel Dahmen 71-70-70—211 Lucas Herbert 71-70-70—211 Max Homa 69-69-73—211 Troy Merritt 73-66-72—211 Collin Morikawa 70-71-70—211 Chez Reavie 68-72-71—211 Rory Sabbatini 71-69-71—211 Michael Thompson 73-67-71—211 Tommy Fleetwood 70-69-73—212 David Lipsky 71-68-73—212 Adam Long 68-71-73—212 Matthew NeSmith 69-71-72—212 C.T. Pan 69-69-74—212 Martin Trainer 68-70-74—212 Mark Hubbard 71-70-72—213 Danny Lee 73-64-77—214 Harry Higgs 69-71-75—215 Aaron Rai 71-68-76—215 Patrick Rodgers 71-70-74—215 Jason Kokrak 69-71-76—216

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.