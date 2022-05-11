RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukrainians stop Russian gas at 1 hub | Wartime birth amid the air raid sirens | Hogan announces aid package for Ukraine | House approves $40B in aid
Celtic reclaims Scottish league title from Rangers

The Associated Press

May 11, 2022, 4:43 PM

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Celtic reclaimed the Scottish league title from fierce rival Rangers after drawing 1-1 against Dundee United on Wednesday.

It is a 10th Scottish Premiership title in 11 years — and 52nd in total — for Celtic, its only blot in more than a decade of dominance coming last year when Rangers won the league under then-coach Steven Gerrard.

Celtic only needed a point at Tannadice to take an unassailable lead over second-place Rangers. Celtic is four points ahead of Rangers.

The team managed by Australian coach Ange Postecoglou can celebrate the championship in front of its own fans on Saturday, with Celtic hosting Motherwell on the final day of the season.

