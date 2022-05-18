RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Uncertainty for surrendering Mariupol troops | Russian soldier pleads guilty | Hope for Ukraine grain deal
Home » Sports » Callender helps Inter Miami…

Callender helps Inter Miami earn scoreless draw with Union

The Associated Press

May 18, 2022, 9:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Drake Callender had eight saves to help Inter Miami gain a 0-0 draw with the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday.

Andre Blake notched three saves for Philadelphia (5-1-7), which fell out of the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Union, who were shut out for the first time this season, outshot Miami (3-6-4) 12-10.

Philadelphia has drawn in five straight matches. Miami was looking for its first victory since April 24.

The Union’s Jakob Glesnes came the closest to scoring when his free kick hit the post in the first half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Agencies saved about half a trillion dollars via GAO recommendations over a decade

USDA wants employees and vendors who can take them into the future of CX

DeJoy outlines USPS plans to close, consolidate facilities across its delivery network

Feds: National Guard members on state duty can join unions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up