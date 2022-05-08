RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Last women and children evacuated from steel mill | Jill Biden meets with Ukrainian moms | How Russia is using hunger as a weapon in Ukraine | Russia marks Victory Day in WWII
Home » Sports » Bruins D McAvoy in…

Bruins D McAvoy in COVID protocol, misses Game 4 vs. ‘Canes

The Associated Press

May 8, 2022, 12:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy was scratched from Sunday’s playoff game against the Carolina Hurricanes less than an hour before the opening faceoff and placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

Josh Brown, who appeared in six games for the Bruins after joining them from Ottawa at the trade deadline, was active instead.

A 24-year-old Boston University product who was taken in the first round of the 2016 draft, McAvoy finished in the top 10 of the Norris Trophy voting in each of the past two seasons. This season, he had career highs of 10 goals and 46 assists, leading all Bruins defensemen in scoring and with an average of 24 minutes, 39 seconds on the ice per game.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Outgoing intelligence community data chief previews forthcoming data strategy

Navy investigating rash of suicides aboard USS George Washington

VA rolls out new website to streamline contracting, innovation

DeJoy: Expect USPS mail prices to keep going up at an ‘uncomfortable rate’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up