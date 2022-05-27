RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia slams sanctions | Russian oligarchs buy out of sanctions? | Ukrainian boy and a killing | US to leverage Russia-Ukraine bloc against China
Bingham’s 3-run triple helps Arizona beat Arizona St. 8-6

The Associated Press

May 27, 2022, 9:19 PM

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mac Bingham hit a three-run triple in the bottom of the eighth inning, Trevor Long pitched a scoreless top of the ninth and Arizona beat Arizona State 8-6 Friday night in an elimination game at the Pac-12 Tournament.

No. 5 seed Arizona (37-22) plays Stanford in Saturday’s semifinals. The Wildcats have to beat the top-seeded Cardinal twice to advance to Sunday’s championship game.

Bingham came up with two out and the bases loaded and hit a line-drive over the head of center fielder Joe Lampe to give Arizona an 8-6 lead. Chase Davis and Tony Bullard drew back-to-back walks, Garen Caulfield’s sacrifice bunt moved the runners to second and third and Noah Turley was intentionally walked.

Daniel Susac hit a three-run home run, Tanner O’Tremba followed two pitches later with a solo shot and Davis scored on a sacrifice fly by Garen Caulfield to give Arizona a 5-2 lead in the bottom of the third.

Ryan Campos had a two-RBI single in the top of the first and his double to right-center in the seventh gave Arizona State (26-32) a 6-5 lead. Joe Lampe went 3-for-5 with two doubles and three runs for the Sun Devils.

Long earned his seventh save of the season.

