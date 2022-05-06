RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Ukrainian fighters refuse to surrender | US shares intel before Russian warship sank | Jill Biden to meet Ukrainian refugees | 'Flowers in the rubble'
Bielefeld loses to Bochum, on brink of Bundesliga relegation

The Associated Press

May 6, 2022, 4:50 PM

BOCHUM, Germany (AP) — Arminia Bielefeld is on the brink of Bundesliga relegation after conceding late to lose at Bochum 2-1 on Friday.

An own goal from George Bello in the 89th minute sealed second-from-bottom Bielefeld’s 10th consecutive game without a win – eight of those were defeats – to leave the team relying on a favor from Bayern Munich against Stuttgart on Sunday to have a final chance of survival in the last round.

A Stuttgart win in Munich would confirm Bielefeld’s eighth relegation from the top tier, joining already relegated Greuther Fürth in the second division. Bayern has little to play for since winning the league and already produced a lackluster display in losing at Mainz 3-1 last weekend.

The unfortunate Bello could do little to avoid scoring the decisive goal after Stefan Moreno saved Simon Zoller’s shot with the rebound coming back off the American defender’s left leg and going in.

Bochum had already clinched its place in the league next season by defeating Borussia Dortmund away last weekend.

