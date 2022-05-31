All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 33 15 .688 _ Tampa Bay 28 20 .583…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 33 15 .688 _ Tampa Bay 28 20 .583 5 Toronto 27 20 .574 5½ Boston 23 26 .469 10½ Baltimore 21 29 .420 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 29 20 .592 _ Chicago 23 23 .500 4½ Cleveland 20 24 .455 6½ Detroit 18 29 .383 10 Kansas City 16 31 .340 12

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 31 18 .633 _ Los Angeles 27 22 .551 4 Texas 23 24 .489 7 Seattle 20 28 .417 10½ Oakland 20 31 .392 12

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 33 17 .660 _ Atlanta 23 26 .469 9½ Philadelphia 21 28 .429 11½ Miami 19 27 .413 12 Washington 18 32 .360 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 32 18 .640 _ St. Louis 27 21 .563 4 Pittsburgh 20 27 .426 10½ Chicago 19 29 .396 12 Cincinnati 16 31 .340 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 33 15 .688 _ San Diego 30 18 .625 3 San Francisco 26 21 .553 6½ Arizona 24 26 .480 10 Colorado 22 26 .458 11

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Detroit 7, Minnesota 5

Houston 5, Oakland 1

Cleveland 7, Kansas City 3

Baltimore 10, Boston 0

Texas 9, Tampa Bay 5

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City (Keller 1-5) at Cleveland (Pilkington 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 6-2) at Oakland (Irvin 2-2), 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 4-1), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 4-5) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 1-1) at Toronto (Ryu 2-0), 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 2-6) at Boston (Whitlock 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 1-1) at Detroit (Skubal 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 2-2) at Texas (Gray 1-2), 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 6, 1st game

St. Louis 6, San Diego 3

Colorado 7, Miami 1

San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 4, 10 innings

Milwaukee 3, Chicago Cubs 1, 2nd game

N.Y. Mets 13, Washington 5

Arizona 6, Atlanta 2

Pittsburgh 6, L.A. Dodgers 5

Tuesday’s Games

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 5-1), 1:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 4-2) at St. Louis (Hudson 3-2), 1:15 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 2-5) at Colorado (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 4-3) at Arizona (Bumgarner 2-3), 3:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 4-4) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-4), 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 2-6) at Boston (Whitlock 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-5), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (White 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

