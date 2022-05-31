All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|33
|15
|.688
|_
|Tampa Bay
|28
|20
|.583
|5
|Toronto
|27
|20
|.574
|5½
|Boston
|23
|26
|.469
|10½
|Baltimore
|21
|29
|.420
|13
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|29
|20
|.592
|_
|Chicago
|23
|23
|.500
|4½
|Cleveland
|20
|24
|.455
|6½
|Detroit
|18
|29
|.383
|10
|Kansas City
|16
|31
|.340
|12
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|31
|18
|.633
|_
|Los Angeles
|27
|22
|.551
|4
|Texas
|23
|24
|.489
|7
|Seattle
|20
|28
|.417
|10½
|Oakland
|20
|31
|.392
|12
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|33
|17
|.660
|_
|Atlanta
|23
|26
|.469
|9½
|Philadelphia
|21
|28
|.429
|11½
|Miami
|19
|27
|.413
|12
|Washington
|18
|32
|.360
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|32
|18
|.640
|_
|St. Louis
|27
|21
|.563
|4
|Pittsburgh
|20
|27
|.426
|10½
|Chicago
|19
|29
|.396
|12
|Cincinnati
|16
|31
|.340
|14½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|33
|15
|.688
|_
|San Diego
|30
|18
|.625
|3
|San Francisco
|26
|21
|.553
|6½
|Arizona
|24
|26
|.480
|10
|Colorado
|22
|26
|.458
|11
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Detroit 7, Minnesota 5
Houston 5, Oakland 1
Cleveland 7, Kansas City 3
Baltimore 10, Boston 0
Texas 9, Tampa Bay 5
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Kansas City (Keller 1-5) at Cleveland (Pilkington 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 6-2) at Oakland (Irvin 2-2), 3:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 4-1), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Ray 4-5) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 1-1) at Toronto (Ryu 2-0), 7:07 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 2-6) at Boston (Whitlock 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 1-1) at Detroit (Skubal 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Springs 2-2) at Texas (Gray 1-2), 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 6, 1st game
St. Louis 6, San Diego 3
Colorado 7, Miami 1
San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 4, 10 innings
Milwaukee 3, Chicago Cubs 1, 2nd game
N.Y. Mets 13, Washington 5
Arizona 6, Atlanta 2
Pittsburgh 6, L.A. Dodgers 5
Tuesday’s Games
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Washington (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 5-1), 1:10 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 4-2) at St. Louis (Hudson 3-2), 1:15 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 2-5) at Colorado (TBD), 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 4-3) at Arizona (Bumgarner 2-3), 3:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodón 4-4) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-4), 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 2-6) at Boston (Whitlock 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-5), 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (White 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.