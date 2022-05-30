All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 33 15 .688 _ Tampa Bay 28 19 .596…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 33 15 .688 _ Tampa Bay 28 19 .596 4½ Toronto 27 20 .574 5½ Boston 23 25 .479 10 Baltimore 20 29 .408 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 29 19 .604 _ Chicago 23 23 .500 5 Cleveland 19 24 .442 7½ Detroit 17 29 .370 11 Kansas City 16 30 .348 12

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 30 18 .625 _ Los Angeles 27 22 .551 3½ Texas 22 24 .478 7 Seattle 20 28 .417 10 Oakland 20 30 .400 11

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 32 17 .653 _ Atlanta 23 25 .479 8½ Philadelphia 21 27 .438 10½ Miami 19 26 .422 11 Washington 18 31 .367 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 30 18 .625 _ St. Louis 26 21 .553 3½ Chicago 19 27 .413 10 Pittsburgh 19 27 .413 10 Cincinnati 16 31 .340 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 33 14 .702 _ San Diego 30 17 .638 3 San Francisco 25 21 .543 7½ Arizona 23 26 .469 11 Colorado 21 26 .447 12

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Detroit 2, Cleveland 1

Boston 12, Baltimore 2

Minnesota 7, Kansas City 3

Chicago White Sox 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 12 innings

Houston 2, Seattle 1

Oakland 6, Texas 5

Toronto 11, L.A. Angels 10

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota (Smeltzer 1-0) at Detroit (García 0-0), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City (Lynch 2-3) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-3), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 0-1) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-1) at Toronto (Gausman 4-3), 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 1-2) at Boston (Wacha 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-1) at Texas (Pérez 3-2), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Javier 3-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-4), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 4

Atlanta 6, Miami 3

Washington 6, Colorado 5

Milwaukee 8, St. Louis 0

Chicago White Sox 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 12 innings

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 1

San Diego 4, Pittsburgh 2, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

San Diego at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Atlanta at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

San Francisco (Junis 2-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 4-3), 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 1-2) at Boston (Wacha 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 1-7) at N.Y. Mets (Williams 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 0-2) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-4), 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 5-1) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-5), 8:05 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Colorado (Márquez 1-5), 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 3-3) at Arizona (Castellanos 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-4), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

