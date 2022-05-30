RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian troops entering Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine | EU leaders wrestle with Russia oil embargo | Battles in east as Zelenskyy visits front |
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

May 30, 2022, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 33 15 .688 _
Tampa Bay 28 19 .596
Toronto 27 20 .574
Boston 23 25 .479 10
Baltimore 20 29 .408 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 29 19 .604 _
Chicago 23 23 .500 5
Cleveland 19 24 .442
Detroit 17 29 .370 11
Kansas City 16 30 .348 12

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 30 18 .625 _
Los Angeles 27 22 .551
Texas 22 24 .478 7
Seattle 20 28 .417 10
Oakland 20 30 .400 11

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 32 17 .653 _
Atlanta 23 25 .479
Philadelphia 21 27 .438 10½
Miami 19 26 .422 11
Washington 18 31 .367 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 30 18 .625 _
St. Louis 26 21 .553
Chicago 19 27 .413 10
Pittsburgh 19 27 .413 10
Cincinnati 16 31 .340 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 33 14 .702 _
San Diego 30 17 .638 3
San Francisco 25 21 .543
Arizona 23 26 .469 11
Colorado 21 26 .447 12

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Detroit 2, Cleveland 1

Boston 12, Baltimore 2

Minnesota 7, Kansas City 3

Chicago White Sox 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 12 innings

Houston 2, Seattle 1

Oakland 6, Texas 5

Toronto 11, L.A. Angels 10

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota (Smeltzer 1-0) at Detroit (García 0-0), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City (Lynch 2-3) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-3), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 0-1) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-1) at Toronto (Gausman 4-3), 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 1-2) at Boston (Wacha 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-1) at Texas (Pérez 3-2), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Javier 3-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-4), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 4

Atlanta 6, Miami 3

Washington 6, Colorado 5

Milwaukee 8, St. Louis 0

Chicago White Sox 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 12 innings

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 1

San Diego 4, Pittsburgh 2, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

San Diego at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Atlanta at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

San Francisco (Junis 2-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 4-3), 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 1-2) at Boston (Wacha 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 1-7) at N.Y. Mets (Williams 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 0-2) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-4), 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 5-1) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-5), 8:05 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Colorado (Márquez 1-5), 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 3-3) at Arizona (Castellanos 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-4), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

State Dept. IG raises 'favoritism' concerns within Foreign Service promotion boards

FEMA sets self-imposed deadline for moving more applications to the cloud

Give thanks for the dedicated federal employees who keep things running

Is the current nomination process hurting national security?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up