RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia slams sanctions | Russian oligarchs buy out of sanctions? | Ukrainian boy and a killing | US to leverage Russia-Ukraine bloc against China
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

May 27, 2022, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 32 13 .711 _
Tampa Bay 26 18 .591
Toronto 24 20 .545
Boston 21 23 .477 10½
Baltimore 18 27 .400 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 27 18 .600 _
Chicago 22 22 .500
Cleveland 18 23 .439 7
Detroit 16 28 .364 10½
Kansas City 15 28 .349 11

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 29 16 .644 _
Los Angeles 27 19 .587
Texas 20 23 .465 8
Oakland 19 28 .404 11
Seattle 18 27 .400 11

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 29 17 .630 _
Atlanta 21 24 .467
Philadelphia 21 24 .467
Miami 18 24 .429 9
Washington 16 30 .348 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 29 16 .644 _
St. Louis 24 20 .545
Pittsburgh 18 25 .419 10
Chicago 18 26 .409 10½
Cincinnati 14 30 .318 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 30 14 .682 _
San Diego 28 16 .636 2
San Francisco 24 19 .558
Arizona 23 23 .500 8
Colorado 20 24 .455 10

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Tampa Bay 2

Detroit 4, Cleveland 3

Kansas City 3, Minnesota 2

Boston 16, Chicago White Sox 7

Texas 4, Oakland 1

Toronto 6, L.A. Angels 3

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore (TBD) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-2), 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City (Singer 1-0) at Minnesota (Archer 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Hearn 2-3) at Oakland (Logue 2-3), 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 3-3) at Detroit (Rodriguez 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Boston (TBD), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs (Thompson 4-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 5-2), 10:07 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 4-1) at Seattle (Gilbert 4-2), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 20, Chicago Cubs 5

Washington 7, Colorado 3

Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 1

Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 3

L.A. Dodgers 14, Arizona 1

Friday’s Games

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee (Houser 3-4) at St. Louis (Liberatore 0-0), 2:15 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 3-2) at Washington (Adon 1-8), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 4-2) at Atlanta (Davidson 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 3-3) at Cincinnati (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Thompson 4-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-0) at Arizona (Kelly 3-2), 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 2-0), 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-4) at San Diego (Musgrove 5-0), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.

Colorado at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Is the current nomination process hurting national security?

Give thanks for the dedicated federal employees who keep things running

VA will 'continue to work' plan to rethink real-estate needs if AIR commission fails to launch

State Dept. IG raises 'favoritism' concerns within Foreign Service promotion boards

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up