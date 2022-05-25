All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 30 13 .698 _ Tampa Bay 25 17 .595…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 30 13 .698 _ Tampa Bay 25 17 .595 4½ Toronto 23 20 .535 7 Boston 20 22 .476 9½ Baltimore 18 26 .409 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 27 16 .628 _ Chicago 21 21 .500 5½ Cleveland 18 21 .462 7 Detroit 14 28 .333 12½ Kansas City 14 28 .333 12½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 28 16 .636 _ Los Angeles 27 17 .614 1 Texas 18 23 .439 8½ Seattle 18 26 .409 10 Oakland 18 27 .400 10½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 29 16 .644 _ Atlanta 20 23 .465 8 Philadelphia 20 23 .465 8 Miami 18 23 .439 9 Washington 14 30 .318 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 27 16 .628 _ St. Louis 24 19 .558 3 Chicago 18 24 .429 8½ Pittsburgh 17 25 .405 9½ Cincinnati 12 30 .286 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 29 13 .690 _ San Diego 28 15 .651 1½ San Francisco 23 19 .548 6 Arizona 23 22 .511 7½ Colorado 20 22 .476 9

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0

Minnesota 2, Detroit 0

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 6, 11 innings

Houston 7, Cleveland 3

Toronto 8, St. Louis 1

Boston 16, Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Angels 5, Texas 3

Arizona 8, Kansas City 6

Oakland 7, Seattle 5

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 3-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-3) at Detroit (Skubal 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 2-3) at Minnesota (Ryan 5-2), 7:40 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 3-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-4), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-2), 9:38 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 3-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-4), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0

Chicago Cubs 11, Cincinnati 4

Colorado 2, Pittsburgh 1, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 9, Washington 4

Toronto 8, St. Louis 1

Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 5

Arizona 8, Kansas City 6

Milwaukee 4, San Diego 1

San Francisco 13, N.Y. Mets 12

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-4) at Cincinnati (Greene 1-6), 12:35 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 1-4) at Washington (Corbin 0-7), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 1-4) at Atlanta (Wright 4-2), 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 4-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-3), 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Arizona (Castellanos 3-1), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.