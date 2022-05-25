All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|30
|13
|.698
|_
|Tampa Bay
|25
|17
|.595
|4½
|Toronto
|23
|20
|.535
|7
|Boston
|20
|22
|.476
|9½
|Baltimore
|18
|26
|.409
|12½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|27
|16
|.628
|_
|Chicago
|21
|21
|.500
|5½
|Cleveland
|18
|21
|.462
|7
|Detroit
|14
|28
|.333
|12½
|Kansas City
|14
|28
|.333
|12½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|28
|16
|.636
|_
|Los Angeles
|27
|17
|.614
|1
|Texas
|18
|23
|.439
|8½
|Seattle
|18
|26
|.409
|10
|Oakland
|18
|27
|.400
|10½
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|29
|16
|.644
|_
|Atlanta
|20
|23
|.465
|8
|Philadelphia
|20
|23
|.465
|8
|Miami
|18
|23
|.439
|9
|Washington
|14
|30
|.318
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|27
|16
|.628
|_
|St. Louis
|24
|19
|.558
|3
|Chicago
|18
|24
|.429
|8½
|Pittsburgh
|17
|25
|.405
|9½
|Cincinnati
|12
|30
|.286
|14½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|29
|13
|.690
|_
|San Diego
|28
|15
|.651
|1½
|San Francisco
|23
|19
|.548
|6
|Arizona
|23
|22
|.511
|7½
|Colorado
|20
|22
|.476
|9
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0
Minnesota 2, Detroit 0
N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 6, 11 innings
Houston 7, Cleveland 3
Toronto 8, St. Louis 1
Boston 16, Chicago White Sox 3
L.A. Angels 5, Texas 3
Arizona 8, Kansas City 6
Oakland 7, Seattle 5
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 3-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 2-3) at Detroit (Skubal 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 2-3) at Minnesota (Ryan 5-2), 7:40 p.m.
Boston (Wacha 3-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-4), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-2), 9:38 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 3-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-4), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0
Chicago Cubs 11, Cincinnati 4
Colorado 2, Pittsburgh 1, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 9, Washington 4
Toronto 8, St. Louis 1
Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 5
Arizona 8, Kansas City 6
Milwaukee 4, San Diego 1
San Francisco 13, N.Y. Mets 12
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-4) at Cincinnati (Greene 1-6), 12:35 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 1-4) at Washington (Corbin 0-7), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 1-4) at Atlanta (Wright 4-2), 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 4-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-3), 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Arizona (Castellanos 3-1), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
