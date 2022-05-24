All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 29 13 .690 _ Tampa Bay 24 17 .585…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 29 13 .690 _ Tampa Bay 24 17 .585 4½ Toronto 22 20 .524 7 Boston 19 22 .463 9½ Baltimore 18 25 .419 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 26 16 .619 _ Chicago 21 20 .512 4½ Cleveland 18 20 .474 6 Detroit 14 27 .341 11½ Kansas City 14 27 .341 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 27 16 .628 _ Los Angeles 26 17 .605 1 Texas 18 22 .450 7½ Seattle 18 25 .419 9 Oakland 17 27 .386 10½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 29 15 .659 _ Philadelphia 20 22 .476 8 Atlanta 19 23 .452 9 Miami 18 22 .450 9 Washington 14 29 .326 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 26 16 .619 _ St. Louis 24 18 .571 2 Chicago 17 24 .415 8½ Pittsburgh 17 24 .415 8½ Cincinnati 12 29 .293 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 28 13 .683 _ San Diego 28 14 .667 ½ San Francisco 22 19 .537 6 Arizona 22 22 .500 7½ Colorado 19 22 .463 9

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

Minnesota 5, Detroit 4

St. Louis 7, Toronto 3, 10 innings

Cleveland 6, Houston 1

Seattle 7, Oakland 6

Arizona 9, Kansas City 5

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit (TBD) at Minnesota (Bundy 3-2), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 4-0) at Seattle (Ray 4-4), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 2-5) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 4-1), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Hill 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2) at Houston (Javier 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 1-2) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-1), 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh 2, Colorado 1

Chicago Cubs 7, Cincinnati 4

L.A. Dodgers 10, Washington 1

Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 3

St. Louis 7, Toronto 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 13, San Francisco 3

Arizona 9, Kansas City 5

San Diego 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 2-4), 12:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at San Francisco (Junis 1-1), 3:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-3) at Washington (Fedde 2-3), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Ashby 0-3) at San Diego (Darvish 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-4) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 2-5) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 4-1), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 4-2) at Atlanta (Morton 3-3), 7:20 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.