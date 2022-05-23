All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 29 12 .707 _ Tampa Bay 24 17 .585…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 29 12 .707 _ Tampa Bay 24 17 .585 5 Toronto 22 19 .537 7 Boston 19 22 .463 10 Baltimore 17 25 .405 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 25 16 .610 _ Chicago 21 20 .512 4 Cleveland 17 20 .459 6 Detroit 14 26 .350 10½ Kansas City 14 26 .350 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 27 15 .643 _ Los Angeles 26 17 .605 1½ Texas 18 22 .450 8 Seattle 17 25 .405 10 Oakland 17 26 .395 10½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 28 15 .651 _ Atlanta 19 22 .463 8 Philadelphia 19 22 .463 8 Miami 18 22 .450 8½ Washington 14 28 .333 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 26 15 .634 _ St. Louis 23 18 .561 3 Chicago 16 24 .400 9½ Pittsburgh 16 24 .400 9½ Cincinnati 12 28 .300 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 27 13 .675 _ San Diego 27 14 .659 ½ San Francisco 22 18 .550 5 Arizona 21 22 .488 7½ Colorado 19 21 .475 8

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 4, Cleveland 2

Boston 8, Seattle 4, 10 innings

Cincinnati 3, Toronto 2

Houston 5, Texas 2

Minnesota 7, Kansas City 6

Baltimore 7, Tampa Bay 6, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 3, N.Y. Yankees 1, 1st game

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1

Chicago White Sox 5, N.Y. Yankees 0, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami (López 4-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 3-2), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 0-0) at Minnesota (Gray 1-1), 7:40 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 3-3) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:45 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2) at Houston (Valdez 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 1-2) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 3-2), 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 0-2) at Arizona (Gallen 3-0), 9:40 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2) at Seattle (Kirby 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis 18, Pittsburgh 4

Miami 4, Atlanta 3

Cincinnati 3, Toronto 2

Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona 4

Philadelphia 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings

Washington 8, Milwaukee 2

N.Y. Mets 2, Colorado 0

San Diego 10, San Francisco 1

Monday’s Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado (Freeland 1-4) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 1-4) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-4), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (López 4-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 3-2), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 5-1) at Washington (Gray 4-3), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 3-2) at Atlanta (Fried 4-2), 7:20 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 3-3) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 0-2) at Arizona (Gallen 3-0), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 1-2) at San Diego (Snell 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-2) at San Francisco (Webb 5-1), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

