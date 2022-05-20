All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 28 10 .737 _ Tampa Bay 23 15 .605…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 28 10 .737 _ Tampa Bay 23 15 .605 5 Toronto 20 18 .526 8 Boston 16 22 .421 12 Baltimore 15 24 .385 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 22 16 .579 _ Chicago 19 19 .500 3 Cleveland 16 19 .457 4½ Kansas City 14 23 .378 7½ Detroit 13 25 .342 9

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 25 14 .641 _ Los Angeles 24 16 .600 1½ Texas 17 20 .459 7 Seattle 17 22 .436 8 Oakland 16 24 .400 9½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 26 14 .650 _ Philadelphia 18 20 .474 7 Miami 17 20 .459 7½ Atlanta 17 21 .447 8 Washington 13 26 .333 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 24 14 .632 _ St. Louis 20 18 .526 4 Pittsburgh 16 21 .432 7½ Chicago 15 22 .405 8½ Cincinnati 11 26 .297 12½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 25 12 .676 _ San Diego 24 14 .632 1½ San Francisco 22 15 .595 3 Colorado 18 19 .486 7 Arizona 19 21 .475 7½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, Cleveland 2

Baltimore 9, N.Y. Yankees 6

Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 4

Boston 12, Seattle 6

Houston 5, Texas 1

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 3-0), 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 1-6) at Toronto (Manoah 4-1), 3:07 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 1-6) at Boston (Whitlock 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Faedo 0-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 1-1) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 4-2) at Kansas City (Keller 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 1-1) at Houston (Verlander 5-1), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 2-4) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 4-2), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Seattle at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, Cleveland 2

San Diego 2, Philadelphia 0

N.Y. Mets 7, St. Louis 6, 10 innings

Arizona 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Friday’s Games

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona (Bumgarner 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-4), 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 1-6) at Toronto (Manoah 4-1), 3:07 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 4-0) at San Francisco (Rodón 4-2), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Philadelphia (Nola 1-4), 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 3-2) at Miami (Hernandez 2-3), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-1), 6:35 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 0-6) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Colorado (Gomber 2-3), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.