All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 28 9 .757 _ Tampa Bay 23 15 .605 5½ Toronto 20 18 .526 8½ Boston 15 22 .405 13 Baltimore 14 24 .368 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 22 16 .579 _ Chicago 18 19 .486 3½ Cleveland 16 18 .471 4 Kansas City 14 22 .389 7 Detroit 13 25 .342 9

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 24 14 .632 _ Los Angeles 24 16 .600 1 Texas 17 19 .472 6 Seattle 17 21 .447 7 Oakland 16 24 .400 9

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 25 14 .641 _ Philadelphia 18 19 .486 6 Miami 17 20 .459 7 Atlanta 17 21 .447 7½ Washington 13 26 .333 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 24 14 .632 _ St. Louis 20 17 .541 3½ Pittsburgh 16 21 .432 7½ Chicago 15 21 .417 8 Cincinnati 10 26 .278 13

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 25 12 .676 _ San Diego 23 14 .622 2 San Francisco 22 15 .595 3 Colorado 18 19 .486 7 Arizona 18 21 .462 8

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Detroit 1

Minnesota 14, Oakland 4

Boston 5, Houston 1

N.Y. Yankees 3, Baltimore 2

Seattle 5, Toronto 1

Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 2

Texas 6, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings

Cincinnati at Cleveland, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Beeks 1-0) at Baltimore (Wells 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 0-1) at Toronto (Ryu 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 3-2) at Cleveland (Civale 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 4-3) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Smeltzer 0-0) at Kansas City (Lynch 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 2-2) at Houston (Javier 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 4-0) at L.A. Angels (Silseth 1-0), 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee 7, Atlanta 6, 11 innings

Colorado 5, San Francisco 3

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 3

Philadelphia 3, San Diego 0

Washington 5, Miami 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 11, St. Louis 4

Pittsburgh 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Cincinnati at Cleveland, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

San Diego at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Arizona (Castellanos 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-3), 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 4-3) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 2-3), 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 2-3) at Miami (Rogers 2-4), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-3) at Philadelphia (Suárez 4-1), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 0-1) at Toronto (Ryu 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 2-2) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-1) at Colorado (Márquez 1-3), 8:40 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 2-3) at San Francisco (Junis 1-1), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

