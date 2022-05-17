All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 26 9 .743 _ Tampa Bay 21 15 .583…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 26 9 .743 _ Tampa Bay 21 15 .583 5½ Toronto 19 17 .528 7½ Boston 14 21 .400 12 Baltimore 14 22 .389 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 21 15 .583 _ Chicago 18 17 .514 2½ Cleveland 16 17 .485 3½ Detroit 13 23 .361 8 Kansas City 12 22 .353 8

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 23 13 .639 _ Los Angeles 24 14 .632 _ Seattle 16 20 .444 7 Texas 15 19 .441 7 Oakland 15 23 .395 9

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 24 13 .649 _ Philadelphia 17 18 .486 6 Miami 16 19 .457 7 Atlanta 16 20 .444 7½ Washington 12 25 .324 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 23 13 .639 _ St. Louis 19 16 .543 3½ Pittsburgh 15 20 .429 7½ Chicago 14 20 .412 8 Cincinnati 9 26 .257 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 23 12 .657 _ San Diego 22 13 .629 1 San Francisco 21 14 .600 2 Arizona 18 19 .486 6 Colorado 17 18 .486 6

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Detroit 3, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 2

Boston 6, Houston 3

Toronto 6, Seattle 2

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 4

Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 3, 10 innings

Minnesota 3, Oakland 1

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 0, 1st game

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit (Rodriguez 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 0-1) at Oakland (Jefferies 1-6), 3:37 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 3-1) at Boston (Pivetta 1-4), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-0) at Baltimore (Lyles 2-3), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 1-4) at Toronto (Gausman 3-2), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-2) at Texas (Dunning 1-2), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-1) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Miami 8, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 9, Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 1, Atlanta 0

San Francisco 7, Colorado 6

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 4

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 3, St. Louis 1, 1st game

L.A. Dodgers 7, Arizona 6, 1st game

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta (Fried 4-2) at Milwaukee (Burnes 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 5-1) at Colorado (Freeland 1-4), 3:10 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Gray 4-3) at Miami (López 4-1), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 0-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-3), 6:45 p.m.

St. Louis (Hicks 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 0-5) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-4), 7:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Diego at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

