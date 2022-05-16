All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 25 9 .735 _ Tampa Bay 21 14 .600…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 25 9 .735 _ Tampa Bay 21 14 .600 4½ Toronto 18 17 .514 7½ Baltimore 14 21 .400 11½ Boston 13 21 .382 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 20 15 .571 _ Chicago 16 17 .485 3 Cleveland 16 17 .485 3 Kansas City 12 20 .375 6½ Detroit 12 23 .343 8

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 23 12 .657 _ Los Angeles 24 13 .649 _ Seattle 16 19 .457 7 Texas 14 19 .424 8 Oakland 15 22 .405 9

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 23 13 .639 _ Philadelphia 17 18 .486 5½ Atlanta 16 19 .457 6½ Miami 15 19 .441 7 Washington 12 24 .333 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 22 13 .629 _ St. Louis 19 15 .559 2½ Pittsburgh 15 19 .441 6½ Chicago 13 20 .394 8 Cincinnati 9 26 .257 13

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 21 12 .636 _ San Diego 22 13 .629 _ San Francisco 20 14 .588 1½ Arizona 18 17 .514 4 Colorado 17 17 .500 4½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 0

Detroit 5, Baltimore 1

Houston 8, Washington 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 1

Seattle 8, N.Y. Mets 7

Texas 7, Boston 1

Kansas City 8, Colorado 7

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-1) at Kansas City (Heasley 0-1), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati (Overton 1-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-3), 6:10 p.m.

Detroit (Brieske 0-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 3-1) at Baltimore (Watkins 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 4-1) at Toronto (Berríos 2-2), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Houston (Urquidy 2-1) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-1) at Texas (Hearn 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Winder 2-1) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

San Diego 7, Atlanta 3, 11 innings

Pittsburgh 1, Cincinnati 0

Houston 8, Washington 0

Seattle 8, N.Y. Mets 7

Milwaukee 7, Miami 3

Kansas City 8, Colorado 7

Chicago Cubs 3, Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, Philadelphia 4

St. Louis 15, San Francisco 6

Monday’s Games

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona (Kelly 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati (Overton 1-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-3), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Adon 1-6) at Miami (Poteet 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 0-0) at Philadelphia (TBD), 6:45 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 3-3) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-3), 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-3) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 2-1) at Colorado (Kuhl 3-1), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 3-0), 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.