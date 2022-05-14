All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 24 8 .750 _ Tampa Bay 20 13 .606…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 24 8 .750 _ Tampa Bay 20 13 .606 4½ Toronto 17 16 .515 7½ Baltimore 14 19 .424 10½ Boston 12 20 .375 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 19 14 .576 _ Chicago 15 16 .484 3 Cleveland 15 16 .484 3 Kansas City 11 19 .367 6½ Detroit 10 23 .303 9

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 22 11 .667 _ Los Angeles 22 12 .647 ½ Seattle 15 18 .455 7 Texas 13 18 .419 8 Oakland 14 20 .412 8½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 22 12 .647 _ Philadelphia 16 17 .485 5½ Atlanta 15 18 .455 6½ Miami 14 18 .438 7 Washington 11 23 .324 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 21 12 .636 _ St. Louis 17 15 .531 3½ Pittsburgh 13 19 .406 7½ Chicago 11 20 .355 9 Cincinnati 9 24 .273 12

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 20 11 .645 _ San Diego 21 12 .636 _ San Francisco 20 12 .625 ½ Arizona 18 15 .545 3 Colorado 16 16 .500 4½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Houston 6, Washington 1

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 2

Seattle 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Detroit 4, Baltimore 2

Boston 7, Texas 1

N.Y. Yankees 10, Chicago White Sox 4

Minnesota 12, Cleveland 8

L.A. Angels 2, Oakland 0

Kansas City 14, Colorado 10

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m., 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

Houston (Verlander 4-1) at Washington (Corbin 0-5), 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 1-2) at Detroit (Skubal 2-2), 1:40 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 3-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-1), 1:40 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 4-0) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 1-2), 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 2-2) at Minnesota (Ryan 3-2), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (Whitlock 1-1) at Texas (Pérez 1-2), 2:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 2-2) at Colorado (Gomber 2-3), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-1) at Oakland (Montas 2-3), 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee 2, Miami 1

Cincinnati 8, Pittsburgh 2

Houston 6, Washington 1

Seattle 2, N.Y. Mets 1

San Diego 11, Atlanta 6

San Francisco 8, St. Louis 2

Kansas City 14, Colorado 10

Arizona 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Philadelphia 12, L.A. Dodgers 10, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Diego (Musgrove 4-0) at Atlanta (Wright 3-2), 11:35 a.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 1-5) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-1), 1:35 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 4-1) at Washington (Corbin 0-5), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 3-2) at Miami (Hernandez 2-2), 1:40 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 3-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-1), 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 2-2) at Colorado (Gomber 2-3), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Arizona (Castellanos 2-1), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 1-4) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 4-1) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

