All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 18 7 .720 _ Tampa Bay 17 10 .630…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 18 7 .720 _ Tampa Bay 17 10 .630 2 Toronto 16 11 .593 3 Baltimore 10 16 .385 8½ Boston 10 17 .370 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 16 11 .593 _ Chicago 12 13 .480 3 Cleveland 12 13 .480 3 Kansas City 8 15 .348 6 Detroit 8 17 .320 7

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 18 10 .643 _ Houston 16 11 .593 1½ Seattle 12 15 .444 5½ Texas 10 14 .417 6 Oakland 10 16 .385 7

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 19 9 .679 _ Miami 12 14 .462 6 Atlanta 12 16 .429 7 Philadelphia 11 15 .423 7 Washington 9 19 .321 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 19 8 .704 _ St. Louis 16 10 .615 2½ Pittsburgh 10 14 .417 7½ Chicago 9 15 .375 8½ Cincinnati 3 22 .120 15

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 16 7 .696 _ San Diego 18 9 .667 _ Colorado 15 11 .577 2½ San Francisco 14 12 .538 3½ Arizona 14 13 .519 4

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 4, Boston 2

Minnesota 2, Oakland 1

Houston 3, Detroit 2

L.A. Angels 3, Washington 0

Tampa Bay 8, Seattle 7

Toronto at Cleveland, ppd.

Kansas City at Baltimore, ppd.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Detroit at Houston, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 5:45 p.m., 2nd game

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-3) at Boston (Wacha 3-0), 11:35 a.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 2-1) at Baltimore (TBD), 1:35 p.m., 1st game

Texas (Gray 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1), 1:35 p.m., 1st game

Toronto (Manoah 4-0) at Cleveland (TBD), 1:40 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Houston (Odorizzi 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Jefferies 1-4) at Minnesota (Paddack 1-2), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-1), 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Seattle (Flexen 1-4), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-2) at Baltimore (TBD), 5:15 p.m., 2nd game

Texas (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 5:15 p.m., 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Oakland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee 6, Atlanta 3

L.A. Angels 3, Washington 0

Arizona 4, Colorado 1

San Diego 3, Miami 2

St. Louis 3, San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee (Ashby 0-2) at Atlanta (Morton 1-3), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 3-2) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-2), 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Thompson 1-3) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-4), 1:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 2-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-1), 4:07 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 0-2) at Arizona (Gallen 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 1-4) at San Diego (Musgrove 4-0), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 1-3), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

