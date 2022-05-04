All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|18
|6
|.750
|_
|Toronto
|15
|10
|.600
|3½
|Tampa Bay
|14
|10
|.583
|4
|Boston
|10
|14
|.417
|8
|Baltimore
|8
|16
|.333
|10
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|15
|9
|.625
|_
|Chicago
|10
|13
|.435
|4½
|Cleveland
|10
|13
|.435
|4½
|Detroit
|8
|14
|.364
|6
|Kansas City
|8
|15
|.348
|6½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|15
|10
|.600
|_
|Houston
|13
|11
|.542
|1½
|Seattle
|12
|12
|.500
|2½
|Oakland
|10
|14
|.417
|4½
|Texas
|9
|14
|.391
|5
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|18
|9
|.667
|_
|Miami
|12
|12
|.500
|4½
|Philadelphia
|11
|13
|.458
|5½
|Atlanta
|12
|15
|.444
|6
|Washington
|9
|16
|.360
|8
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|16
|8
|.667
|_
|St. Louis
|14
|10
|.583
|2
|Chicago
|9
|14
|.391
|6½
|Pittsburgh
|9
|14
|.391
|6½
|Cincinnati
|3
|20
|.130
|12½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|15
|7
|.682
|_
|San Diego
|16
|8
|.667
|_
|San Francisco
|14
|9
|.609
|1½
|Colorado
|13
|10
|.565
|2½
|Arizona
|13
|13
|.500
|4
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Boston 4, L.A. Angels 0
Texas 6, Philadelphia 4
N.Y. Yankees 9, Toronto 1
Minnesota 7, Baltimore 2
Chicago White Sox 3, Chicago Cubs 1
Kansas City 7, St. Louis 1
Houston 4, Seattle 0
Tampa Bay 10, Oakland 7, 10 innings
Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.
San Diego at Cleveland, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 2, 1st game
St. Louis 10, Kansas City 0
San Diego 5, Cleveland 4, 1st game
Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
San Diego at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m., 2nd game
Texas at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 2-2) at Boston (Hill 0-1), 1:35 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 2-0) at Cleveland (Civale 0-2), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Archer 0-0) at Baltimore (Watkins 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 1-2) at Houston (Urquidy 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 1-2) at Seattle (Ray 2-2), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 5, Atlanta 4, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 3, Atlanta 0, 2nd game
Texas 6, Philadelphia 4
Arizona 5, Miami 4
Chicago White Sox 3, Chicago Cubs 1
Milwaukee 6, Cincinnati 3
Kansas City 7, St. Louis 1
Washington 10, Colorado 2
L.A. Dodgers 3, San Francisco 1
Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.
San Diego at Cleveland, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 2, 1st game
Arizona 8, Miami 7
St. Louis 10, Kansas City 0
San Diego 5, Cleveland 4, 1st game
Atlanta 9, N.Y. Mets 2
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
San Diego at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m., 2nd game
Texas at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati (Greene 1-3) at Milwaukee (Houser 2-2), 1:40 p.m.
Washington (Sanchez 1-1) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-1), 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 1-3), 6:45 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 2-1) at San Diego (Martinez 1-2), 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 1-1) at San Francisco (Webb 3-1), 9:45 p.m.
Friday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
