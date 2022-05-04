RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | EU leader calls for Russian oil ban | Russia hits eastern towns | Pope's Ukraine diplomacy | Fiji says US can seize Russian superyacht
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

May 4, 2022, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 18 6 .750 _
Toronto 15 10 .600
Tampa Bay 14 10 .583 4
Boston 10 14 .417 8
Baltimore 8 16 .333 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 15 9 .625 _
Chicago 10 13 .435
Cleveland 10 13 .435
Detroit 8 14 .364 6
Kansas City 8 15 .348

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 15 10 .600 _
Houston 13 11 .542
Seattle 12 12 .500
Oakland 10 14 .417
Texas 9 14 .391 5

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 18 9 .667 _
Miami 12 12 .500
Philadelphia 11 13 .458
Atlanta 12 15 .444 6
Washington 9 16 .360 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 16 8 .667 _
St. Louis 14 10 .583 2
Chicago 9 14 .391
Pittsburgh 9 14 .391
Cincinnati 3 20 .130 12½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 15 7 .682 _
San Diego 16 8 .667 _
San Francisco 14 9 .609
Colorado 13 10 .565
Arizona 13 13 .500 4

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Boston 4, L.A. Angels 0

Texas 6, Philadelphia 4

N.Y. Yankees 9, Toronto 1

Minnesota 7, Baltimore 2

Chicago White Sox 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Kansas City 7, St. Louis 1

Houston 4, Seattle 0

Tampa Bay 10, Oakland 7, 10 innings

Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.

San Diego at Cleveland, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 2, 1st game

St. Louis 10, Kansas City 0

San Diego 5, Cleveland 4, 1st game

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m., 2nd game

Texas at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 2-2) at Boston (Hill 0-1), 1:35 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 2-0) at Cleveland (Civale 0-2), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Archer 0-0) at Baltimore (Watkins 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 1-2) at Houston (Urquidy 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 1-2) at Seattle (Ray 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 5, Atlanta 4, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 3, Atlanta 0, 2nd game

Texas 6, Philadelphia 4

Arizona 5, Miami 4

Chicago White Sox 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Milwaukee 6, Cincinnati 3

Kansas City 7, St. Louis 1

Washington 10, Colorado 2

L.A. Dodgers 3, San Francisco 1

Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.

San Diego at Cleveland, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 2, 1st game

Arizona 8, Miami 7

St. Louis 10, Kansas City 0

San Diego 5, Cleveland 4, 1st game

Atlanta 9, N.Y. Mets 2

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m., 2nd game

Texas at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati (Greene 1-3) at Milwaukee (Houser 2-2), 1:40 p.m.

Washington (Sanchez 1-1) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-1), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 1-3), 6:45 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 2-1) at San Diego (Martinez 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 1-1) at San Francisco (Webb 3-1), 9:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DoD expanding bug bounty program to all public networks

Biden ends nearly 20-year drought by publicly recognizing 2021 Presidential Rank Awards recipients

Thank the hardworking fed in your life!

IRS looks to automate how it processes paper tax returns to tackle its backlog

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up