AUTO RACING: All-Star break for Cup Series; F1 in Barcelona

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

NASCAR All-Star Race

Site: Fort Worth, Texas.

Schedule: Saturday, practice (open and combined), 7 p.m., qualifying (open), 7:35 p.m.; and (all-star), 7:55 p.m.; Sunday, all-star open, 5:30 p.m.; and all-star race, 8 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Texas Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 100 laps, 150 miles.

Last year: Kyle Larson won at Texas, his second all-star victory.

Last race: Kurt Busch passed Larson with eight laps to go and won at Kansas to become the 11th different winner through 13 races this year.

Fast facts: Larson’s victory last season in the non-points race came during a stretch when he won four consecutive main events in the series on his way to becoming the season champion. … Busch ended a 27-race winless streak at Kansas and gave 23XI it’s first victory as a team. Busch has now won Cup Series races for five different car owners and with four different manufacturers. … Chase Elliott’s points lead is now 52 over Ryan Blaney and 58 over Kyle Busch.

Next race: May 29, Concord, North Carolina.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

SRS Distribution 250

Site: Fort Worth, Texas.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 6 p.m., and qualifying, 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, race, 1:30 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Texas Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 167 laps, 250.5 miles.

Last year: Kyle Busch won after starting 14th.

Last race: Justin Allgaier ended a 34-race winless streak with his second consecutive victory at Darlington, beating teammate Noah Gragson and leading a second consecutive 1-2 finish for JR Motorsports.

Fast facts: A.J. Allmendinger leads Gragson by 25 points in the standings through 11 races. Allmendinger also leads with 11 top-10 finishes, but Gragson leads with 8 top-five runs. … Ty Gibbs is 41 points back despite a series-best three wins. … The top six drivers in the standings have all won at least once.

Next race: May 28, Concord, North Carolina.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

SppedyCash.com 220

Site: Fort Worth, Texas.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 6 p.m., and qualifying, 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, race, 1:30 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Texas Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 147 laps, 220.5 miles.

Last year: John Hunter Nemechek won from the pole.

Last race: Zane Smith led 108 of 134 laps to win at Kansas, his series-best third victory of the season.

Fast facts: Smith climbed to third in the points race, 21 behind Ben Rhodes and one point behind Nemechek. … Smith also leads with seven top-10 finishes and has led a series-high 201 laps through eight races. … Rhodes has one victory and leads with five top-five runs. … Ty Majeski was second at Kansas.

Next race: May 27, Concord, North Carolina.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Spanish Grand Prix

Site: Barcelona, Spain.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 7 a.m., and qualifying, 10 a.m.; Sunday, race, 9 a.m. (ESPN).

Track: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Race distance: 66 laps, 191.6 miles.

Last year: Lewis Hamilton won from the pole.

Last race: Max Verstappen passed both front-row Ferraris as he went from third to first in the first nine laps and won the series’ first race in Miami.

Fast facts: Verstappen’s victory was his third in five races to start the season and closed the defending series champion to within 19 points of leader Charles LeClerc in the standings. … LeClerc leads all drivers with four top-three finishes. … Seven-time series champ Hamilton is sixth in points, 68 back.

Next race: May 29, Monaco.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

Last race: Colton Herta overcame two late pit stops and pulled away from Simon Pagenaud to win on a rainy Indianapolis road race.

Next race: May 29, Indianapolis, Indiana.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Brittany Force won in Top Fuel and Robert Hight won in Funny Car in Virginia.

Next event: June 5, Epping, New Hampshire.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: May 20, Attica, Ohio, and May 21, Hartford, Ohio.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

