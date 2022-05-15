RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Finland announces it wants to join NATO | Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, batters east | Optimistic words from Zelenskyy | GOP senators' surprise visit to Kyiv
Home » Sports » AT&T Byron Nelson Scores

AT&T Byron Nelson Scores

The Associated Press

May 15, 2022, 6:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Sunday

At TPC Craig Ranch

McKinney, Texas

Purse: $9.1 million

Yardage: 7,468; Par: 72

Final Round

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 64-68-67-63—262
Jordan Spieth 67-65-64-67—263
Hideki Matsuyama 67-66-69-62—264
Sebastian Munoz 60-69-66-69—264
Ryan Palmer 67-62-70-66—265
Xander Schauffele 72-67-65-61—265
Justin Thomas 68-66-64-67—265
Charl Schwartzel 66-65-68-67—266
James Hahn 69-68-61-69—267
Peter Malnati 64-70-67-66—267
Davis Riley 72-64-64-67—267
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 67-70-64-67—268
Matt Kuchar 67-68-69-64—268
Alex Noren 70-63-71-64—268
Brice Garnett 68-68-69-64—269
Scottie Scheffler 67-68-65-69—269
Tom Hoge 68-68-67-67—270
Beau Hossler 69-64-67-70—270
Joohyung Kim 70-67-66-67—270
Jason Kokrak 68-65-68-69—270
Nate Lashley 72-67-67-64—270
Francesco Molinari 69-70-67-64—270
Mito Pereira 64-69-70-67—270
Seamus Power 66-67-69-68—270
David Lipsky 69-66-66-70—271
Joaquin Niemann 67-65-65-74—271
Rory Sabbatini 69-67-68-67—271
Austin Smotherman 68-69-66-68—271
Scott Stallings 67-67-70-67—271
Michael Thompson 70-67-67-67—271
Vince Whaley 69-69-66-67—271
Mark Hubbard 70-65-69-68—272
Maverick McNealy 69-65-67-71—272
Taylor Moore 72-66-65-69—272
Trey Mullinax 68-69-66-69—272
Patrick Rodgers 69-67-68-68—272
Adam Scott 67-69-71-65—272
Cameron Champ 70-68-70-65—273
Branden Grace 70-69-67-67—273
Stephan Jaeger 71-65-65-72—273
Carlos Ortiz 66-69-68-70—273
Pat Perez 73-65-67-68—273
Conrad Shindler 67-72-67-67—273
David Skinns 66-63-74-70—273
J.J. Spaun 66-68-68-71—273
Emiliano Grillo 71-64-72-67—274
Justin Lower 64-66-74-70—274
Andrew Novak 69-69-72-64—274
Aaron Rai 68-68-68-70—274
Callum Tarren 71-68-68-67—274
Joseph Bramlett 69-70-66-70—275
Jason Day 68-68-73-66—275
Lanto Griffin 71-64-72-68—275
Marc Leishman 73-66-69-67—275
Matthew NeSmith 71-68-66-70—275
Aaron Wise 68-68-68-71—275
Jared Wolfe 68-71-71-65—275
Brandon Wu 73-66-66-70—275
Tyler Duncan 68-71-69-68—276
Tommy Fleetwood 72-67-70-67—276
Dustin Johnson 67-70-66-73—276
Ian Poulter 69-68-71-68—276
Matthias Schwab 67-68-73-68—276
Jhonattan Vegas 71-68-71-66—276
Paul Barjon 69-68-69-71—277
Wesley Bryan 70-68-73-66—277
Bill Haas 71-67-69-70—277
Peter Uihlein 69-70-69-69—277
Dylan Frittelli 69-68-70-71—278
Chesson Hadley 69-70-68-71—278
Seth Reeves 71-67-68-72—278
Adam Svensson 69-69-71-69—278
Michael Gligic 72-67-70-70—279
Sepp Straka 70-69-70-70—279
Vaughn Taylor 70-68-70-71—279
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 69-70-74-67—280
Keith Mitchell 69-70-69-72—280
Martin Trainer 69-70-70-71—280
Adam Schenk 68-70-69-74—281
Sahith Theegala 72-67-70-72—281
Dawie Van der Walt 67-71-73-71—282
Kyle Wilshire 65-73-71-73—282
Patton Kizzire 71-68-74-71—284
Max McGreevy 69-70-71-74—284

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Two workforce bills to pay attention to from House committee’s latest markup

Amid 'grave' concerns about facility conditions, Navy learned lessons about shipyard overhaul

EPA delays plans to close Houston lab, relocate employees to 2027

GSA is out with suggested corrections to $50B Polaris RFP

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up