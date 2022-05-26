RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | World pushes to get grain out | Russia bolsters army | PHOTOS: Scars of war | Hard path to justice in Bucha atrocities
Home » Sports » ASU snaps 5-game skid,…

ASU snaps 5-game skid, eliminates Oregon from Pac-12 tourney

The Associated Press

May 26, 2022, 3:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kai Murphy was 3 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs, and eighth-seeded Arizona State beat No. 4 seed Oregon 4-2 on Thursday in the Pac-12 Tournament to snap a five-game losing streak.

Arizona State (26-31) advances to another elimination game on Friday. Oregon (35-23) became the first team eliminated from the inaugural Pac-12 tourney. The Ducks await their NCAA regional destination.

Murphy hit a two-run homer, his fifth of the season, in the sixth inning to give Arizona State a 3-2 lead. Joe Lampe tacked on a run in the eighth with a sacrifice fly. Sean McLain and Will Rogers each had two hits for the Sun Devils.

Brock Peery earned his 10th save of the season with a 1-2-3 ninth inning to help Arizona State improve to 6-23 when scoring less than five runs.

Oregon leftfielder Tanner Smith singled in the sixth to tie the program record with 81 hits on the season. Starter Isaac Ayon went 5 1/3 innings, allowing 10 hits and three earned runs.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

TSP’s modernization project set to launch June 1 after transition period

Give thanks for the dedicated federal employees who keep things running

Is the current nomination process hurting national security?

VA will 'continue to work' plan to rethink real-estate needs if AIR commission fails to launch

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up