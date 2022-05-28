RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia aims to widen east Ukraine battle | Evacuations slow, arduous, fraught | Kremlin seeks to blame West for food crisis
Home » Sports » Arriola scores twice to…

Arriola scores twice to lead FC Dallas past Orlando City 3-1

The Associated Press

May 28, 2022, 10:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paul Arriola scored two goals to propel FC Dallas to a 3-1 victory over Orlando City SC on Saturday.

Ercan Kara staked Orlando City (6-5-3) to a 1-0 lead in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time.

Both of Arriola’s goals for Dallas (7-3-4) came in the second half. Franco Jara picked up an assist on Arriola’s score in the 67th minute that knotted the score. Jesus Ferreira had assists on Jara’s go-ahead goal in the 70th minute and Arriola’s netter in the 84th.

Dallas outshot Orlando City 9-5 with a 6-3 edge in shots on goal.

Maarten Paes had two saves for Dallas, while Pedro Gallese saved three for Orlando (6-5-3).

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Is the current nomination process hurting national security?

Give thanks for the dedicated federal employees who keep things running

State Dept. IG raises 'favoritism' concerns within Foreign Service promotion boards

Survey: Worried about back-to-office plans? A lot of you are.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up