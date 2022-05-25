RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | War closes in on eastern Ukrainian town | US to end Russia’s ability to pay debt | Scars of war | UK approves sale of Russian oligarch's soccer club
Arizona opens inaugural Pac-12 tourney with win over Ducks

The Associated Press

May 25, 2022, 3:53 PM

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Daniel Susac hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning for his second of the game, and fifth-seeded Arizona beat No. 4 seed Oregon 8-6 on Wednesday to open the inaugural Pac-12 Tournament.

Arizona (36-21) bounced back from getting swept in Eugene, Oregon, last weekend to advance to the winner’s bracket on Thursday.

Susac gave Arizona a 2-0 lead in the third inning with a solo shot for his 10th homer of the season. His 11th also went over the left-field wall for a three-run lead. He finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs.

Oregon’s Drew Cowley hit a deep shot into the gap in left-center field, scoring Colby Shade to score a run in the ninth. But Arizona reliever Trevor Long retired the next two batters for his sixth save of the season.

Eric Orloff (2-2) earned the win by ending a threat in the sixth with the final two outs.

Anthony Hall hit a three-run homer in the sixth to give Oregon (35-22) a 5-4 lead. The Wildcats answered with two runs in the seventh, taking a lead for good on Chase Davis’ sacrifice fly.

The Pac-12 previously awarded the regular-season champion with an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, but opted to join the other power conferences with a postseason event this season.

