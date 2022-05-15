RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Finland announces it wants to join NATO | Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, batters east | Optimistic words from Zelenskyy | GOP senators' surprise visit to Kyiv
Araujo, Atlanta United ties with Revolution 2-2

The Associated Press

May 15, 2022, 4:12 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Luiz Araujo scored the equalizer for Atlanta United in a 2-2 tie with the New England Revolution on Sunday.

Araujo’s tying goal came in the 63rd minute for United (4-4-3). Thiago Almada got an assist on the goal.

Adam Buksa scored two goals for the Revolution (3-5-3).

United outshot the Revolution 23-12. Both teams had seven shots on goal.

Bobby Shuttleworth saved five of the seven shots he faced for United. Matt Turner had five saves for the Revolution.

These teams take to the pitch again Saturday, with United visiting Nashville while the Revolution visit Cincinnati.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

