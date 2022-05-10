AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 10-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through May, 10 all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
|W
|L
|Pts
|Pv
|High
|Low
|1. Las Vegas (10)
|2
|0
|120
|1
|1
|1
|2. Washington
|2
|0
|96
|2
|2
|6
|3. Los Angeles
|2
|0
|95
|3
|2
|6
|4. Seattle
|1
|1
|90
|5
|2
|5
|5. Connecticut
|0
|1
|75
|4
|2
|8
|6. Chicago
|0
|1
|74
|6
|2
|9
|7. New York
|1
|0
|70
|7
|4
|9
|8. Phoenix
|0
|1
|50
|10
|7
|9
|9. Atlanta
|1
|0
|45
|8
|6
|11
|10. Minnesota
|0
|2
|31
|9
|8
|11
|11. Dallas
|0
|1
|24
|11
|10
|11
|12. Indiana
|0
|2
|10
|12
|12
|12
