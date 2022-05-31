AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by an 11-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through May, 31. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
|W
|L
|Pts
|Pv
|High
|Low
|1. Las Vegas (11)
|8
|1
|132
|1
|1
|1
|2. Connecticut
|6
|2
|121
|2
|2
|2
|3. Washington
|6
|3
|105
|3
|3
|4
|4. Chicago
|4
|3
|95
|4
|3
|6
|5. Seattle
|5
|3
|87
|6
|3
|7
|6. Dallas
|5
|3
|78
|5
|5
|7
|7. Atlanta
|5
|3
|73
|7
|5
|8
|8. Los Angeles
|4
|6
|56
|9
|6
|9
|9. Indiana
|3
|7
|37
|11
|8
|11
|10. Phoenix
|2
|6
|32
|8
|9
|11
|11. Minnesota
|2
|7
|31
|10
|9
|11
|12. New York
|1
|7
|11
|12
|12
|12
