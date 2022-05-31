RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Half of Sievierodonetsk seized | War crimes meeting held at Hague | EU leaders agree to ban 90% of Russian oil | A ‘terrible nightmare’
AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press

May 31, 2022, 2:18 PM

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by an 11-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through May, 31. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low
1. Las Vegas (11) 8 1 132 1 1 1
2. Connecticut 6 2 121 2 2 2
3. Washington 6 3 105 3 3 4
4. Chicago 4 3 95 4 3 6
5. Seattle 5 3 87 6 3 7
6. Dallas 5 3 78 5 5 7
7. Atlanta 5 3 73 7 5 8
8. Los Angeles 4 6 56 9 6 9
9. Indiana 3 7 37 11 8 11
10. Phoenix 2 6 32 8 9 11
11. Minnesota 2 7 31 10 9 11
12. New York 1 7 11 12 12 12

