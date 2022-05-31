AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by an 11-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through May,…

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by an 11-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through May, 31. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low 1. Las Vegas (11) 8 1 132 1 1 1 2. Connecticut 6 2 121 2 2 2 3. Washington 6 3 105 3 3 4 4. Chicago 4 3 95 4 3 6 5. Seattle 5 3 87 6 3 7 6. Dallas 5 3 78 5 5 7 7. Atlanta 5 3 73 7 5 8 8. Los Angeles 4 6 56 9 6 9 9. Indiana 3 7 37 11 8 11 10. Phoenix 2 6 32 8 9 11 11. Minnesota 2 7 31 10 9 11 12. New York 1 7 11 12 12 12

