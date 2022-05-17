AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 10-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through May, 17 all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
|W
|L
|Pts
|Pv
|High
|Low
|1. Las Vegas (2)
|3
|1
|124
|1
|1
|2
|2. Washington (6)
|3
|1
|121
|2
|1
|4
|3. Chicago (2)
|2
|1
|105
|6
|1
|6
|4. Connecticut
|1
|1
|94
|5
|2
|7
|5. Phoenix
|2
|1
|88
|8
|3
|7
|6. Atlanta
|3
|1
|74
|9
|3
|10
|7. Dallas
|2
|1
|61
|11
|6
|9
|8. Seattle
|0
|1
|60
|4
|3
|10
|9. Los Angeles
|2
|2
|57
|2
|7
|9
|10. Indiana
|2
|3
|33
|12
|9
|11
|11. New York
|1
|3
|20
|7
|11
|12
|12. Minnesota
|0
|4
|15
|10
|9
|12
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.