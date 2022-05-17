AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 10-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through May,…

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 10-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through May, 17 all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low 1. Las Vegas (2) 3 1 124 1 1 2 2. Washington (6) 3 1 121 2 1 4 3. Chicago (2) 2 1 105 6 1 6 4. Connecticut 1 1 94 5 2 7 5. Phoenix 2 1 88 8 3 7 6. Atlanta 3 1 74 9 3 10 7. Dallas 2 1 61 11 6 9 8. Seattle 0 1 60 4 3 10 9. Los Angeles 2 2 57 2 7 9 10. Indiana 2 3 33 12 9 11 11. New York 1 3 20 7 11 12 12. Minnesota 0 4 15 10 9 12

