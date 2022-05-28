RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia aims to widen east Ukraine battle | Evacuations slow, arduous, fraught | Kremlin seeks to blame West for food crisis
Alejandro Pozuelo scores twice, Toronto FC beats Fire 3-2

The Associated Press

May 28, 2022, 9:25 PM

TORONTO (AP) — Alejandro Pozuelo scored in the 71st and 78th minutes to give Toronto FC a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Fire on Saturday night.

Pozuelo returned after missing three games because of a lower-body injury to help Toronto (4-7-3) snap a six-game winless streak. Deandre Kerr also scored for Toronto.

Kacper Przybylko and Carlos Teran scored for Chicago (2-7-5) . The Fire are winless in 10 games.

