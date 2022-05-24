RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia still bogged down in Ukraine 3 months later | Philippine President Duterte criticizes Putin | Russian sentenced for war crimes
Home » Sports » Alabama opens SEC tourney…

Alabama opens SEC tourney with 5-3 win over Georgia

The Associated Press

May 24, 2022, 4:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Freshman Ben Hess struck out seven straight batters in relief after a two-hour rain delay and No. 11 seed Alabama beat sixth-seeded Georgia 5-3 on Tuesday to begin the SEC Tournament.

Alabama (33-26) advances to face No. 3 seed Arkansas on Wednesday in the double-elimination portion of the tournament. The Crimson Tide won a three-game series against the Razorbacks to end the regular season, including an 18-5 result in the finale.

Hess (3-1) took over for Alabama ace Garrett McMillan after the rain delay and struck out a season-high 10 in 4 1/3 scoreless innings. Dylan Ray earned his seventh save after two strikeouts in the ninth.

The teams combined for 28 strikeouts to set a tournament record for a nine-inning game. Every batter in the Georgia lineup struck out at least once.

Zane Denton hit an RBI single with two outs in the first inning to give Alabama a 3-0 lead. The Crimson Tide added two runs in the second on a wild pitch and sacrifice fly.

Sophomore Luke Wagner (5-2) allowed five earned runs in 1 1/3 innings in his third start of the season for Georgia (31-27). Jaden Woods had seven strikeouts in four innings.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Navy cutting back emissions, moving toward green vehicles in coming years

BYOD, app consolidation next for Army digital transformation

State Department intelligence arm to set up open source coordination office

TMF backs NARA digitizing vets’ records, USDA moving to zero trust

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up