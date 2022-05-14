RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: G7 warn of grain crisis, ask China not to aid Russia | Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, batters east | US, Russian defense chiefs speak for 1st time since war | Russia takes losses
Home » Sports » Acosta's late goal sends…

Acosta’s late goal sends Cincinnati past Chicago 2-1

The Associated Press

May 14, 2022, 10:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Luciano Acosta scored in the 85th minute to propel FC Cincinnati to a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Fire on Saturday.

Acosta’s game-winning goal for Cincinnati (6-5-1) came two minutes after Jhon Durán scored the equalizer for Chicago (2-5-4). It was Cincinnati’s club-record fourth straight win.

Cincinnati took a 1-0 lead on an own goal off Rafael Czichos in the 33rd minute.

The Fire outshot Cincinnati 13-7 with a 4-3 edge in shots on goal.

Roman Celentano saved three of the four shots he faced for Cincinnati. Gabriel Slonina saved two of the four shots he faced for the Fire.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

GSA is out with suggested corrections to $50B Polaris RFP

Amid 'grave' concerns about facility conditions, Navy learned lessons about shipyard overhaul

EPA delays plans to close Houston lab, relocate employees to 2027

USPS board's governors now mostly Biden picks following latest Senate confirmations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up