2022 World Cup Prize Money The Associated Press

Prize money for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, as announced by FIFA on April 1: Amount Winner $42 million Second $30 million Third $27 million Fourth $25 million Quarterfinal losers $17 million Round of 16 losers $13 million Group stage eliminated $ 9 million Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.