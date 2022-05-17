RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine mounts rescue effort at steel mill | Vatican minister visits Ukraine | 'Double standard' on Ukrainian refugees | From civilian to soldier
2022 Major League Soccer Payrolls, List

The Associated Press

May 17, 2022, 4:11 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Payrolls for Major League Soccer rosters as of May 17, as compiled by the Maor League Soccer Players Association. Includes 2022 salaries and prorated shares of signing bonuses and other guaranteed income not attributable to a specific year:

Team Payroll
Atlanta $20,999,272
LA Galaxy 20,128,040
Miami 18,882,628
New England 18,141,886
Chicago 17,645,464
Seattle 16,983,746
New York City 15,543,315
Toronto 15,213,266
Dallas 15,031,092
Columbus 14,978,609
Los Angeles FC 14,563,717
Cincinnati 13,789,271
Austin 13,754,134
Kansas City 13,631,075
Minnesota 13,240,283
Montreal 12,920,267
D.C. 12,483,317
Vancouver 11,946,300
Philadelphia 11,808,039
New York Red Bulls 11,726,779
Nashville 11,710,885
Houston 11,548,601
San Jose 11,541,454
Orlando 11,509,038
Colorado 11,390,900
Portland 11,311,305
Charlotte 10,708,858
Salt Lake 10,477,859

Related Categories:

