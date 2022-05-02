RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine says Russia using 'missile terrorism' | EU takes step toward Russian oil ban | Calculating Mariupol theater airstrike dead
2-time defending champ Lighting pull even with Maple Leafs

The Associated Press

May 4, 2022, 10:45 PM

TORONTO (AP) — Victor Hedman had a goal and three assists for his first four-point playoff game and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 on Wednesday night in Game 2 to even the first-round series.

Nikita Kucherov added a goal and two assists and Brayden Point, Corey Perry and Brandon Hagel also scored for two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 31 saves in a bounce-back performance after the Lightning dropped the opener 5-0.

Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist for Toronto, Michael Bunting and Alexander Kerfoot also scored and Jack Campbell made 29 saves. Auston Matthews had two assists.

Game 3 is Friday night in Florida.

HURRICANES 5, BRUINS 2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho and Nino Niederreiter each scored twice and Carolina overcame the early loss of goalie Antti Raanta to beat Boston for a 2-0 series lead.

Jesper Fast also scored and rookie goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov came on in relief of Raanta to finish with 30 saves.

Boston’s David Pastrnak knocked Raanta from the game midway through the first period when he struck the goaltender in the head with a gloved hand as he tried to skate past him.

Already down injured No. 1 goalie Frederik Andersen to start the playoffs, Carolina turned to Kochetkov as Raanta exited while bleeding from an apparent mouth injury.

Patrice Bergeron scored twice for Boston.

Game 3 is Friday night in Boston.

