RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Mass graves near Mariupol | 'Horror story' of violations | US lawmakers want field hospitals | Ukrainian boy's journey to US dad continues
Home » Sports » Wolfsburg hammers Mainz 5-0…

Wolfsburg hammers Mainz 5-0 in Bundesliga

The Associated Press

April 22, 2022, 4:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — Wolfsburg needed a reaction from its players after losing 6-1 to Borussia Dortmund last week. It got just that with a 5-0 demolition of Mainz in the Bundesliga on Friday.

Max Kruse had a hat trick as Wolfsburg scored all five by halftime.

The win hauled Wolfsburg up to 11th to make relegation almost impossible. That’s a relief after a disappointing season for the team, which played Champions League soccer in the autumn after placing fourth in the last campaign.

Jonas Wind got the scoring started in the eighth minute on the rebound, and Mainz’s comeback hopes were swiftly crushed when Niklas Tauer was red-carded for a hard foul in the box on Felix Nmecha, with Kruse scoring the resulting penalty.

Kruse scored again off a Ridle Baku pass and Wolfsburg went 4-0 up when Mainz defender Stefan Bell headed the ball into his own teammate, leaving Wind another easy finish. Kruse completed his hat trick in first half added time.

It was a game to forget for Mainz, which stayed ninth and winless in five straight league games.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

DIU opens latest innovation outpost, expanding its presence to the Midwest

Agency data leaders see strong tie into federal zero trust security push

State Dept rainy day fund for passports took hit from COVID-19, may take years to recover

GSA’s busy 2022 so far: Inflation, 876 and a new strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up