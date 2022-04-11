RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | War shrinking Ukraine's economy | Russia boosts firepower | PHOTOS: Russia-Ukraine war, April 8-11
Wild Card Glance

The Associated Press

April 11, 2022, 5:53 PM

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
New York 2 1 .667 _
Seattle 2 1 .667 _
Toronto 2 1 .667 _
Cleveland 2 2 .500 ½
Kansas City 2 2 .500 ½
Boston 1 2 .333 1
Detroit 1 2 .333 1
Minnesota 1 2 .333 1
Oakland 1 2 .333 1
Texas 1 2 .333 1
Los Angeles 1 3 .250
Baltimore 0 3 .000 2

___

Sunday’s Games

Oakland 4, Philadelphia 1

Chicago White Sox 10, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 0

Texas 12, Toronto 6

Cleveland 17, Kansas City 3

Minnesota 10, Seattle 4

Houston 4, L.A. Angels 1

Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 10, Kansas City 7

Milwaukee at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston (Hill 0-0) at Detroit (Alexander 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 0-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Brash 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Oller 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Romero 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 0-0) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 0-0) at Minnesota (Archer 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 0-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-0), 7:45 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 0-0) at Texas (Pérez 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 0-0) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Colorado 2 1 .667 _
Philadelphia 2 1 .667 _
San Francisco 2 1 .667 _
St. Louis 2 1 .667 _
Atlanta 2 2 .500 ½
Cincinnati 2 2 .500 ½
Los Angeles 1 2 .333 1
Miami 1 2 .333 1
Milwaukee 1 2 .333 1
Pittsburgh 1 2 .333 1
Arizona 1 3 .250
Washington 1 3 .250

___

Sunday’s Games

Oakland 4, Philadelphia 1

Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Cincinnati 6, Atlanta 3

Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 4

Pittsburgh 9, St. Louis 4

Colorado 9, L.A. Dodgers 4

San Francisco 3, Miami 2

San Diego 10, Arizona 5

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland (Bieber 0-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 0-0), 4:12 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-0), 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 0-0) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 0-1) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 0-0) at Minnesota (Archer 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 0-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-0), 7:45 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 0-0) at Texas (Pérez 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 0-0) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 0-0) at San Francisco (Cobb 0-0), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

___

