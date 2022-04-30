RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine fights to hold off Russian advances | ‘Our roots are there’ | Ukrainian women train to find landmines | Va. breweries band together to help Ukraine
West Ham identifies fans who allegedly hit German reporters

The Associated Press

April 30, 2022, 7:14 AM

LONDON (AP) — West Ham has given police the names of two fans who allegedly struck two German radio journalists at London Stadium while broadcasting a Europa League semifinal match.

The Premier League club investigated after the commentators reported on air that they were punched by fans seated behind them during West Ham’s 2-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of the semifinals Thursday.

No charges had been filed as of early Saturday.

The commentators — Tim Brockmeier and Philipp Hofmeister — wrote in an article for German public broadcaster HR on Friday that West Ham fans didn’t like their “emotional commentary” after Frankfurt scored in the opening minute and began hitting them. They were hit again after Michail Antonio equalized for West Ham.

They said the stewards didn’t help them and it was only after Frankfurt’s press team contacted their West Ham counterparts that they received help. They were moved to the main press box at halftime.

Metropolitan Police said in a statement that they are working with the club “to determine what took place and to identify anyone involved so that appropriate action can be taken.”

West Ham said the offenders would be banned indefinitely if found guilty.

