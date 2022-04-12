RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | US looking into reports of chemical weapons | Mayor: More than 10,000 dead in Mariupol | The children who survived Bucha’s horror | War worsens fertilizer crunch, risking food supplies | Photos
Wednesday’s Kraken-Jets game postponed because of weather

The Associated Press

April 12, 2022, 3:09 PM

The NHL has pushed back a scheduled matchup between the Seattle Kraken and Winnipeg Jets as a winter storm sweeps through southern Manitoba.

Environment Canada is warning people in Winnipeg to prepare for hazardous winter conditions beginning overnight Tuesday, including nearly 20 inches of snow and winds gusting up to 40 mph, creating zero visibility at times.

The NHL says the game, originally scheduled for Wednesday, will instead be played at 1 p.m. Central time on May 1.

The league says the storm would not only force the cancellation of the game, but prevent “timely and necessary postgame travel.”

The Jets are set to face the Panthers in Florida on Friday.

Winnipeg kept its faint playoff hopes alive Monday with a 4-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens. The Kraken have been eliminated from postseason contention in their inaugural season.

