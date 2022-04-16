RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region | Mariupol holding out against all odds | Elderly in Ukraine, left behind, mourn | Photos
Watford closer to relegation after losing to Brentford 2-1

The Associated Press

April 16, 2022, 12:43 PM

WATFORD, England (AP) — Watford’s already-slim hopes of staying in the English Premier League were hit further by Pontus Jansson securing a 2-1 victory for Brentford with a goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time on Saturday.

The Hornets remain six points from safety with six games remaining, but having played two more than Everton out of the relegation zone.

Watford’s defensive frailties were evident throughout the game, and Brentford took the lead in the 15th minute when Christian Norgaard slotted the ball in from an unmarked central position.

Emmanuel Dennis equalized 10 minutes into the second half and Watford was clinging on for a point until stoppage time when Christian Eriksen played the ball across to Jansson, who found the back of the net.

Brentford looks sure of playing a second season in the Premier League after moving up to 11th in the 20-team standings.

