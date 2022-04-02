RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Zelenskyy warns of Russian mines | New radio station helps refugees in Prague | Ukraine disinformation in Spanish | How to help
Home » Sports » Ward-Prowse has Beckham's EPL…

Ward-Prowse has Beckham’s EPL free kick record in his sights

The Associated Press

April 2, 2022, 1:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LEEDS, England (AP) — James Ward-Prowse has David Beckham in his sights.

The Southampton midfielder produced more free kick magic to earn his team a 1-1 draw at Leeds in the English Premier League on Saturday and halt its four-game losing run.

Only Beckham, with 18, has scored more direct free kick goals in Premier League history than James Ward-Prowse, who has moved on to 13.

Jack Harrison gave Leeds the lead in the 29th, bundling home from close range after Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster failed to gather Raphinha’s cross from the right.

Leeds, which won its previous two league matches, moved eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Southampton lost its previous three league games before a thumping home FA Cup loss to Manchester City before the international break, and will be happier than Leeds with a point.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Federal efforts on critical infrastructure cybersecurity come under White House review

DoD Cloud Exchange: Air Force’s Jay Bonci on Cloud One, Platform One

March's TSP performance a mixed bag for stock funds

Commerce, HUD detail office reentry plans as lawmakers urge faster return to in-person work

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up