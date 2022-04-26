RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian diplomat warns Ukraine against provoking WWIII | War heats up cooking oil prices | Fairfax Co. school helps Ukrainian refugees | Photos
Valencia joins 3 other cities as hosts of Davis Cup groups

The Associated Press

April 26, 2022, 7:36 AM

MADRID (AP) — Valencia in eastern Spain has been selected as the fourth host city for the group stage of this year’s Davis Cup Finals, organizers said Tuesday.

Bologna, Glasgow and Hamburg were previously named as hosts of the group phase to be played from Sept. 14-18.

The southern Spanish city of Málaga will host the quarterfinals, semifinals and final from Nov. 21-27.

The entire competition between men’s national teams will be played on indoor hard courts.

The tournament, which was revamped in recent years by organizing group Kosmos Tennis, centered its last two editions in Madrid.

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

