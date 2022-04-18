USFL Football League The Associated Press

All Times EDT All games in Birmingham, Ala. North W L T Pct PF PA New Jersey 0 1 0 .000 24 28 Michigan 0 1 0 .000 12 17 Philadelphia 0 1 0 .000 17 23 Pittsburgh 0 1 0 .000 3 17 South W L T Pct PF PA New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 23 17 Houston 1 0 0 1.000 17 12 Birmingham 1 0 0 1.000 28 24 Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 17 3 ___ Sunday’s Games Houston 17, Michigan 12 New Orleans 23, Philadelphia 17 Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, ppd. to Monday Monday’s Games Tampa Bay 17, Pittsburgh 3 Friday’s Games Michigan at New Jersey, 8 p.m. Saturday’s Games Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, Noon Birmingham at Houston, 7 p.m. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.