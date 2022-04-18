USFL Football League

|All Times EDT
|All games in Birmingham, Ala.
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Jersey
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|24
|28
|Michigan
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|12
|17
|Philadelphia
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|17
|23
|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|3
|17
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|23
|17
|Houston
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|17
|12
|Birmingham
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|28
|24
|Tampa Bay
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|17
|3
___
|Sunday’s Games
Houston 17, Michigan 12
New Orleans 23, Philadelphia 17
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, ppd. to Monday
|Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay 17, Pittsburgh 3
|Friday’s Games
Michigan at New Jersey, 8 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, Noon
Birmingham at Houston, 7 p.m.
