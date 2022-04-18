RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine begins | Yellen to see Ukraine PM | Boycott of Russian gas?
Home » Sports » USFL Football League

USFL Football League

The Associated Press

April 18, 2022, 10:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
All games in Birmingham, Ala.
North
W L T Pct PF PA
New Jersey 0 1 0 .000 24 28
Michigan 0 1 0 .000 12 17
Philadelphia 0 1 0 .000 17 23
Pittsburgh 0 1 0 .000 3 17
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 23 17
Houston 1 0 0 1.000 17 12
Birmingham 1 0 0 1.000 28 24
Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 17 3

___

Sunday’s Games

Houston 17, Michigan 12

New Orleans 23, Philadelphia 17

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, ppd. to Monday

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay 17, Pittsburgh 3

Friday’s Games

Michigan at New Jersey, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, Noon

Birmingham at Houston, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Supply chain assessment identifies 200,000 products ‘of concern’ in fed marketplace

USPS regulator sees dashboards as opportunity to maximize service transparency

USCIS deputy to become TSA CIO

USPS sets slower delivery standard for small packages, starting May 1

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up