USFL Football League

All Times EDT All games in Birmingham, Ala. North W L T Pct PF PA New Jersey 0 1 0 .000 24 28 Michigan 0 1 0 .000 12 17 Philadelphia 0 1 0 .000 017 023 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 .000 000 000 South W L T Pct PF PA New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 023 017 Houston 1 0 0 1.000 17 12 Birmingham 1 0 0 1.000 28 24 Tampa Bay 0 0 0 .000 000 000 ___ Saturday's Games Birmingham 28, New Jersey 24 Sunday's Games Houston 17, Michigan 12 New Orleans 23, Philadelphia 17 Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, ppd. to April 18 Monday's Games Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m. Friday's Games Michigan at New Jersey, 8 p.m.