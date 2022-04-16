RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia renews strikes | More than 900 bodies found in Kyiv region | US Army learning from Ukraine war | Children detail trauma with art
USFL Football League

The Associated Press

April 16, 2022, 10:50 PM

All Times EDT
All games in Birmingham, Ala.
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Stars 0 0 0 .000 000 000
Panthers 0 0 0 .000 000 000
Maulers 0 0 0 .000 000 000
Generals 0 1 0 .000 024 028
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Stallions 1 0 0 1.000 028 024
Gamblers 0 0 0 .000 000 000
Breakers 0 0 0 .000 000 000
Bandits 0 0 0 .000 000 000

___

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Saturday’s Games

Stallions 28, Generals 24

Sunday’s Games

Gamblers at Panthers, noon

Stars at Breakers, 4 p.m.

Bandits at Maulers, 8 p.m.

