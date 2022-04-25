USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.:
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Tennessee (31)
|37-3
|775
|1
|2. Oregon State
|31-8
|743
|2
|3. Miami (Fla.)
|31-9
|693
|5
|4. Arkansas
|31-9
|643
|3
|5. Southern Mississippi
|32-8
|616
|6
|6. Texas
|30-13
|506
|7
|7. Oklahoma State
|27-13
|495
|4
|8. Virginia
|31-10
|480
|9
|9. Stanford
|24-12
|441
|12
|10. Virginia Tech
|28-9
|414
|13
|11. Georgia
|28-12
|376
|10
|12. Notre Dame
|26-8
|372
|15
|13. Texas Tech
|29-14
|369
|8
|14. UCLA
|27-12
|339
|14
|15. Gonzaga
|26-11
|338
|11
|16. Connecticut
|32-8
|272
|16
|17. Louisville
|27-12
|267
|18
|18. Texas State
|32-9
|261
|17
|19. Texas Christian
|27-13
|257
|20
|20. LSU
|27-12
|228
|23
|21. Auburn
|29-12
|226
|22
|22. Vanderbilt
|28-11
|218
|19
|23. Maryland
|32-8
|194
|21
|24. Wofford
|30-10
|88
|NR
|25. Georgia Southern
|27-12
|81
|NR
Dropped out: No. 23 Oregon (26-13); No. 25 Dallas Baptist (24-15).
Others receiving votes: Arizona (28-13) 65; Texas A&M (25-14) 63; Oregon (26-13) 48; Florida State (24-15) 34; Rutgers (32-9) 34; Wake Forest (28-12) 21; Georgia Tech (25-16) 19; Liberty (26-12) 15; Mercer (32-8) 15; North Carolina State (25-13) 15; UC Santa Barbara (27-9) 12; North Carolina (23-17) 10; Florida (23-17) 9; Dallas Baptist (24-15) 6; San Diego (25-13) 6; Alabama (24-17) 2; Central Michigan (28-10) 2; Oklahoma (25-13) 2; West Virginia (24-14) 2; Grand Canyon (27-14) 1; Southern Illinois (28-11) 1; Tulane (26-24) 1.
