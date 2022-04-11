USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.:
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Tennessee (31)
|31-1
|775
|1
|2. Oregon State
|24-7
|691
|5
|3. Miami (Fla.)
|26-6
|662
|11
|4. Texas Tech
|27-8
|646
|4
|5. Arkansas
|23-7
|631
|2
|6. Oklahoma State
|23-9
|607
|7
|7. Texas
|24-10
|598
|6
|8. Virginia
|26-6
|558
|3
|9. Notre Dame
|20-5
|531
|13
|10. Georgia
|24-8
|442
|10
|11. Louisville
|23-8
|420
|14
|12. LSU
|23-9
|399
|16
|13. UCLA
|22-9
|329
|17
|14. Southern Mississippi
|23-8
|324
|24
|15. Gonzaga
|21-8
|259
|18
|16. Arizona
|22-10
|225
|9
|17. Vanderbilt
|22-9
|205
|12
|17. Florida State
|21-11
|205
|22
|19. Dallas Baptist
|21-10
|175
|31
|20. Texas State
|24-9
|148
|15
|21. Connecticut
|24-7
|144
|30
|22. Auburn
|22-10
|143
|33
|23. Stanford
|17-10
|119
|27
|24. Maryland
|25-7
|118
|23
|25. Wake Forest
|25-7
|109
|28¤
Dropped out: No. 8 Mississippi (19-12); No. 19 Florida State (18-13); No. 20 North Carolina (21-11); No. 21 TCU (21-11); No. 25 North Carolina State (19-11).
|Others receiving votes: Mississippi (19-12) 90; TCU (21-11) 78; Florida State (18-13) 57; North Carolina (21-11) 52; Virginia Tech (20-8) 52; Alabama (21-12) 42; Mercer (27-5) 42; Georgia Tech (21-12) 41; Oregon (21-11) 39; Rutgers (25-6) 39; North Carolina State (19-11) 17; Liberty (20-10) 15; UC Santa Barbara (21-8) 15; Kennesaw State (21-9) 11; Wofford (24-9) 10; Georgia State (22-10) 5; Georgia Southern (20-11) 2; Davidson (24-6) 2; Louisiana Tech (23-10) 1; San Diego (19-11) 1; Tulane (22-10) 1.¤
