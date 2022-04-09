RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Zelenskyy seeks peace despite atrocities | Fears of stepped-up Russian attacks | A walk through Bucha's horror | Arlington sends medical gear
Union top Crew 1-0 on Room’s own goal, Blake’s five saves

The Associated Press

April 9, 2022, 8:21 PM

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Eloy Room’s own goal and Andre Blake’s five saves led the Philadelphia Union to a 1-0 victory over the Columbus Crew in MLS play on Saturday.

Room’s game-winner came in the second minute to secure the win for the Union (5-0-1).

The Crew (2-2-2) outshot the Union (5-0-1) 15-8. Both teams had five shots on goal.

Blake saved all five shots he faced for the Union. Room saved five of the six shots he faced for the Crew.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

